CANTON — Police have charged the driver who crashed into the front of Josie’s Little Pizzeria Tuesday night, breaking a window and damaging stairs.
Police said Daniel N. Mclane, 44, of Canton, has been charged with failure to keep right, moving from a lane unsafely and driving on a sidewalk.
Police determined that Mr. Mclane, with one passenger, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Main Street at 11:19 p.m. when he lost control, crossed the westbound lanes of traffic and onto the sidewalk. The car struck and destroyed a tree before crashing into the pizzeria, damaging two sets of stairs and a plate glass window.
Mr. Mclane was taken by a Canton Rescue ambulance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Mr. Mclane is scheduled to appear in Canton Town Court on Oct. 23. Police said there could be more charges filed.
The Canton Police Department was assisted on scene by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Canton Fire & Rescue and St. Lawrence University Safety & Security.
