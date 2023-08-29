MASSENA — Randy S. Weaver, 36, was arrested after charging police officers with a knife on Aug. 25, according to a release from the Massena Police Department.
Weaver was charged with menacing a police officer, a class D felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a D felony; second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
