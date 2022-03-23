OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a fire that destroyed a shed at a Lafayette Street home Tuesday afternoon. The fire spread to two homes before being extinguished by firefighters.
On Wednesday, city police charged Russell C. Neadom, 31, with one count of third-degree arson and four counts of fourth-degree arson, felonies, following an investigation into a report of a subject lighting multiple things on fire at 108 Lafayette St. on Tuesday.
The fire started next to a shed at the residence, which was allegedly set by Mr. Neadom, and spread to adjacent houses, according to a news release issued Wednesday by city police.
A Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 said there was a “small bleve in the shed” and the fire spread to the two houses. A bleve is an explosion caused by the rupture of something containing a pressurized liquid.
An all call to off-duty personnel was issued and the Heuvelton Fire Department was called to the scene with Morristown’s department at the fire station on standby.
“The fire was quickly extinguished by the Ogdensburg Fire Department limiting the potentially disastrous loss of property. There were luckily no injuries to any residents in the area,” city police said.
An investigation by both city police and the fire department, indicates that the fire was intentional and allegedly set by Mr. Neadom.
Mr. Neadom was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
City police were assisted by state police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
