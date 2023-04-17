MASSENA — Several agencies responded to a report of an “imminent threat” in Massena late Monday afternoon.
Massena Police Chief Jason M. Olson said his department received a call at 4:40 p.m. indicating “an imminent threat unfolding on Willow Street in the village of Massena.”
He said that no threat was found.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no active threat to the occupants of the building or the public,” Chief Olson said.
He extended his appreciation to state police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Ogdensburg Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Massena Fire and Massena Rescue “for their quick response and assistance.”
