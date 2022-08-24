Divers search water for murder evidence

A state police dive team searches the west branch of the St. Regis River near Southville in May for the weapon that may have been used in the February shooting death of Crane School of Music student Elizabeth M. Howell in Potsdam. Divers are again searching the St. Regis and Raquette rivers this week. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

AKWESASNE — New York State Police divers searched two Akwesasne water locations on Wednesday for evidence related to the murder of Elizabeth M. Howell, but none turned up.

Brandi M. Ashley, Troop B public information officer, said state police divers will continue searches through the rest of the week at the two places: the Raquette and St. Regis rivers where they cross south of Route 37.

