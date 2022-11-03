EDWARDS — State police on Wednesday charged Joshua J. Jones, 31, of Edwards, with first-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said they responded to a domestic dispute around 10:56 a.m. in the town of Edwards. They said their investigation determined that Mr. Jones and the victim had a verbal altercation about Mr. Jones being at the residence, where he is not allowed.
The victim left the residence only to find Mr. Jones back at the residence upon returning. Mr. Jones allegedly then became irate, and made threatening remarks to the victim while wielding an ax.
Mr. Jones was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Gouverneur for processing. He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
