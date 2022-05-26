OGDENSBURG — The investigation into the November tire slashings at the home of Ogdensburg’s mayor and at the fire department will end with the dismissal of charges against a retired fire captain.
On Tuesday, former Ogdensburg fire captain Gerald H. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence. Mr. Mack had been charged following an investigation by city police into a report of slashed tires at the resident of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and at the Ogdensburg Fire Department on Nov. 3. Mr. Mack was charged on Nov. 9.
City Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said the investigation into the slashings will not continue.
“It’s been investigated by our agency. All the facts are gathered that can be gathered and there are no further suspects to be interviewed,” Chief Kearns said.
Mr. Mack’s case was reviewed by Franklin County Acting District Attorney Jonathon J. Miller, who was the special prosecutor assigned to the case. In court documents, Mr. Miller stated that video evidence showed Mr. Mack was at the Stewart’s Shops store at 703 Ford St. between 7:50 and 7:52 p.m. Nov. 3, the exact time that someone was running down Elizabeth Street away from the scene of the reported tire slashing.
Since the damage to the vehicle could not be established to have been caused by Mr. Mack, the stalking charge “cannot be sustained,” according to Mr. Miller.
“Upon full review of the facts and circumstances to the above matter, the People consent to both charges in the matter being dismissed,” Mr. Miller wrote.
The history between Mr. Skelly and Mr. Mack began when Mr. Mack was an outspoken opponent of the mayor’s dealings with the fire department since being elected in November 2019. Mr. Mack had accused Mr. Skelly of pushing him on Dec. 9, 2020, outside of City Hall the night of a special City Council meeting to adopt the 2021 budget.
In December, Mr. Skelly was found not guilty of second-degree harassment related to that incident before Fowler Town Justice Timothy Knowlton in a bench trial.
