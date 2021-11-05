OGDENSBURG — The unions representing police officers and firefighters in Ogdensburg are sounding off on City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s 2022 preliminary budget that calls for the elimination of 12 vacant positions within the city’s workforce.
Seven of those positions are to be taken out of the police department, reducing its staffing from 28.5 positions this year to 21 in 2022. The fire department would lose three positions, dropping from 21 personnel to 18 in 2022. Department of Public Works and City Hall staff would each drop a position as well.
The elimination of those positions were one of the main reasons why the $12,977,972 preliminary budget, unveiled Monday, was able to cut the tax rate by 10%, from $17.87 per thousand of assessed value to $15.88, the lowest the tax rate has been since 2010. In 2021, a similar 10% cut to the tax rate was delivered.
Much was discussed at the budget presentation, including the elimination of seven vacant positions and the possibility that the city would have to rely on outside agencies for police coverage or assistance due to a decreased number of officers.
Sgt. Matt Erwin, president of the Police Supervisory Unit, and Patrolman Charles Shaver, president of the Police Benevolent Association, shared their concerns with the budget and the current staffing situation.
Mr. Erwin said there are now only 16 personnel able to work, with four officers out from line-of-duty injuries — six patrolmen, four sergeants, two detectives, two lieutenants with one as acting chief, and two dispatchers.
With 28 positions budgeted this year, the department has not been able to fill any openings for a variety of reasons, mainly due to a shortage of available trained officers who would be willing to come to Ogdensburg.
“Obviously, the staffing was a huge issue for us. We have been cut several positions, they are talking about seven positions this year that are unfilled. We have been working with those numbers for quite a few months now. We’ve made it work, but it’s not sustainable,” Mr. Erwin said. “It’s not sustainable to work your shift and be in here on your days off to support the airport obligation, obligations of the shift, obligations of getting called in because we have a situation going on where they need extra manpower. We’re working two-man shifts on some shifts, for the rest of the year.”
They are concerned that staffing could affect investigations down the road, especially those regarding narcotics use and distribution that have skyrocketed over the years. In 2001, when the department had three or four detectives, it handled 33 narcotics investigations. That number jumped to 97 in 2010. This year, the department’s two detectives have already had 128 narcotics investigations.
“Our cases aren’t going down — we had 10,000 cases from August of 2020 to August of 2021. Those numbers aren’t going down,” Mr. Erwin said. “Our officers are handling a lot of calls for each officer. It’s over 500, it’s the highest in the county.”
The union presidents both agreed that the minimum staffing of two-man shifts, along with a dispatcher, for six out of seven days a week is wearing the officers down. When the department switches to eight-hour shifts in January, from its current 12-hour shifts, it will create more of an issue due to less time off and increased stress, they said. The union presidents are concerned about their members’ mental health.
“My main concern is the mental well-being of our officers here,” Mr. Shaver said. “The amount of calls we’re handling versus the amount of services that we’re providing, whether it be shift overtime or airport overtime, it’s burning our members out. We’re always one or two injuries away being forced in to overtime while trying to cover these shifts. It’s just not sustainable at this point.”
They acknowledge that there is no quick fix, especially with the amount of time it takes to train new officers and a lack of people wanting to transfer in, but they hope the City Council reconsiders the cuts and reinstates some of the positions.
“We need some reinforcements,” Mr. Shaver said. “We need more manpower so we don’t have to cut any of these services that the people of Ogdensburg expect from their police department.”
In regards to assistance from outside agencies, such as the state police that have a barracks in Ogdensburg, or the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the union presidents said they respect and appreciate the job they do but that those agencies also have large portions of the county to patrol and may not be around to help on a specific call when needed.
“The sheriff’s department and state police are great agencies, they are always helpful. However, they have a large patrol area. They may not be right here in Ogdensburg, they may be in Hammond or Heuvelton,” Mr. Erwin said. “We have had a couple incidents in the past month where we needed help and they were 13 minutes and 10 minutes away. Those minutes could mean a lot to these officers who may be in a dangerous situation.”
Jason Bouchard, president of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, said that the preliminary budget is being “billed as a success” by the majority of City Council because it leads to more tax cuts and will not result in any layoffs.
“Ogdensburg Firefighters could not possibly disagree more,” Mr. Bouchard wrote in a statement. “Earlier this year, in a recorded meeting with the city manager, our unit was told that, ‘20 is my absolute bottom line. If my bosses tell me to dip below 20 firefighters, that is unacceptable. You will hear my voice echoing from a mountaintop to get them to realize 20 is the absolute baseline. We cannot go lower than 20.’ The only echoes our proud department heard on Monday night were those directly seeking to sub-contract our jobs by recruiting volunteers in Ogdensburg.”
Mr. Jellie, who stated that the total average annual cost for a firefighter is $140,000, called for the possibility of recruiting volunteers to provide fire protection in Ogdensburg.
“In 2022, the city will need to begin looking at another model for providing fire protection,” Mr. Jellie said Monday night during his presentation. “I do not believe that we can sustain a fully career fire department the level that we can. The costs are increasing too much, the resources with which we have to draw from are not there. It’s not that I think this is the better model, I think its the reality we’ll face soon.”
Mr. Bouchard said that Mr. Jellie’s comments were “specious reasoning at best.”
“Volunteerism is at an all-time low and on a steady decline,” Mr. Bouchard wrote. “Currently, there is one individual on our potential hire list. Of course we realize that Mr. Jellie has no interest in hiring anyone at our department. But why the lack of interest in being part of a paid fire department, especially with all of the negotiated contractual ‘perks’ that we have been constantly vilified for by this administration? Are people just waiting so they can volunteer? Highly doubtful.”
Mr. Bouchard said that the fire department cannot operate safely and effectively with just 17 firefighters.
“Choosing to consistently pay overtime and hazard pay, because of staffing shortages, is unsustainable and no substitute for having adequate staffing,” Mr. Bouchard wrote. “Keeping our members and city residents safe is always our number one priority and overriding desire. Claiming that fewer police and firefighters will not impact the effectiveness of public safety is a total non-sequitur, and a complete disregard for the safety of the citizens of Ogdensburg.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.