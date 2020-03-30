BRASHER FALLS — New York State Police are asking for information to help find a person reported to have forced his way into a residence on St. Regis Street.
Police say the incident happened at about 10 a.m., Sunday.
Witnesses told police they saw a green pick-up driven by a young white male parked at the residence.
Police said the man was described as having a thin face with facial hair and wearing a gray coat. Witnesses said he looked about 20-years-old.
Those with information should contact, Trooper Jonathan White at the State Police office in Massena at 518-873-2750
