GOUVERNEUR — One inmate is dead and another inmate is in custody following an altercation between cellmates Monday evening at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility.
State police said they responded to the facility at around 9:19 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive inmate. They said inmates Luigi Cappellino, 26, and Wifredo Noe, 48, were cellmates when an altercation occurred in their cell.
The Gouverneur Rescue Squad transported Cappellino to Gouverneur Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and the cause of death was determined to be ligature strangulation. Forensic Pathologist Dr. Scott Lapointe has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing, and Noe remains in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS).
State police were assisted by the state Attorney General’s Office, NYSDOCCS Office of Special Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
According to state prison records Cappellino, who began serving at the prison on March 28, 2019, was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on charges from Suffolk county. He was serving up to seven years and had a parole interview for April 2024 with conditional release for June 12, 2024.
Noe has been in a prisoner in Gouverneur since Nov. 16, 2017. He is serving ten years for a first-degree assault charge from Kings County. He previously served three years starting in March 2005 for a third-degree burglary conviction in Queens county.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.