The entrance to Gouverneur Correctional Facility, 112 Scotch Settlement Road. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

GOUVERNEUR — One inmate is dead and another inmate is in custody following an altercation between cellmates Monday evening at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility.

State police said they responded to the facility at around 9:19 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive inmate. They said inmates Luigi Cappellino, 26, and Wifredo Noe, 48, were cellmates when an altercation occurred in their cell.

