DEKALB — More than 16 hours after an early Tuesday morning incident at a County Route 18 property, law enforcement agencies were still on scene Tuesday evening responding to a reported shooting death.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, state police and state fire investigators were still processing the scene at 580 and 580C County Route 18, village of Richville addresses, as of 8 p.m.
Situated parallel to Route 11, nearly equidistant from DeKalb, Richville and Hermon, the property was home to several residents, according to neighbor Jessica A. Keefer, who lives two houses east with her husband and five children.
Mrs. Keefer said she was home sleeping Tuesday morning and didn’t hear anything when her cat awoke her to be let outside at about 3 a.m. Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe told Channel 7 News the shooting death is believed to have occurred between 2 and 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., Mrs. Keefer said, the flashing lights of three police vehicles were at her neighbors’ driveway.
“It’s not unusual for the cops to be over there,” she said, adding that she didn’t think much of the police presence at what she described as a known “drug den.”
When she noticed yellow tape later in the morning, she knew something had happened.
“The day was very hectic, very frightening,” she said.
Mrs. Keefer’s husband has been out of town in Rochester for work, and was on his way home Tuesday evening. She sent her five kids, who range in age from 5 to 15, to school, though they were “terrified” to get on the bus.
When they stepped off the bus, she ushered them inside, locked her doors, and kept them occupied.
The Keefers have lived on County Route 18 for five years, but only in the last year, Mrs. Keefer said, have they noticed frequent issues with the neighbors.
Gunfire and visitors — who Mrs. Keefer said she suspects were drug-related — had become common issues.
One of her kids, she recalled, told her they saw a red, laser-like light shining through their window in the past year.
Mrs. Keefer said no police had been to her house, her camper or her shed. No one had stopped by to talk with her all day.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment at the time of this report.
