CANTON — Volunteers from Morley and Lisbon are on the scene of an Amish buggy crash on Route 68 west of Canton.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. near the intersection with Basswood Ridge Road.
The horse was seen tied to a nearby road sign and appeared to be OK.
Police are investigating.
