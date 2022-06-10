MALONE — The Malone Village Police and New York State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station.
Malone Police Chief Christopher J. Premo confirmed that police received a call at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday from the Sunoco, 587 E. Main St., reporting a robbery with a concealed object believed to be a handgun.
According to a Sunoco employee, the robber entered the store during a new employee’s night shift covered head to toe in black clothing and placed the presumed firearm on the counter.
The suspect then requested the money from the cash register, which was estimated to be approximately $400.
Anyone with information on the incident may call the Malone Police Department at 518-483-2424, or the New York State Police Troop B headquarters at 518-483-5000.
