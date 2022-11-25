Theresa man, 46, dies in 3-car crash on Route 37

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — On Thursday, State Police responded to the Pray Road in Lisbon for a suspicious complaint that led to an investigation regarding a dead body.

Around 1:15 p.m., State Police responded to the complaint and found a deceased body on the side of the road.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.