Police investigating fatal car-pedestrian crash in Stockholm
- STOCKHOLM — State Police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian crash in Stockholm which left a local man dead. According to police, on Jan. 3, at around 5:30 p.m. Jason Brockway, 40, of Fort Covington, was travelling westbound on State Route 11 when he struck Robert Moulton, 83, of Stockholm, who was crossing the road northbound. Police said Mr. Moulton was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he died. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
