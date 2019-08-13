From staff reports
OGDENSBURG — City Police are investigating an armed robbery at a private residence. Sergeant Mark Kearns said an investigation is in its infancy and that more information would be released later today.
“A home was entered and property was stolen. A subject was treated and released from Claxton Medical Center,” Sgt. Kearns said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
