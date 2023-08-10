From staff reports
OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Thursday one man is dead in Ogdensburg and police have a suspect in the suspected homicide.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 2:06 pm
OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Thursday one man is dead in Ogdensburg and police have a suspect in the suspected homicide.
The victim was killed around midnight on Paterson Street late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.
Pasqua would not say whether the suspect was in custody, but did say there was no danger to the public.
Because of the ongoing investigation, Pasqua would not release any other details.
He said a press release could be issued later, depending on the results of the investigation.
