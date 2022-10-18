Police investigate string of vandalism around Heuvelton

The shared entrance to the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton AMVETS Post 1997 at 107 S. State St. was taped off by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday as they investigate a rash of break-ins and vandalism in the village that occurred sometime Monday night or early Tuesday. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

HEUVELTON — A rash of vandalism hit the village, forcing Heuvelton Central School to close early on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies investigate similar incidents at several other locations.

Police responded to reports of vandalism Tuesday morning at Heuvelton Central School, 87 E. Washington St.; Doug’s Tavern, 36 N. State St.; the U.S. Post Office, 107B S. State St.; and Heuvelton AMVETS Post 1997, 107 S. State St. Police say the break-ins and vandalism took place between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.