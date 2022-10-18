HEUVELTON — A rash of vandalism hit the village, forcing Heuvelton Central School to close early on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies investigate similar incidents at several other locations.
Police responded to reports of vandalism Tuesday morning at Heuvelton Central School, 87 E. Washington St.; Doug’s Tavern, 36 N. State St.; the U.S. Post Office, 107B S. State St.; and Heuvelton AMVETS Post 1997, 107 S. State St. Police say the break-ins and vandalism took place between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
According to a statement sent to families of Heuvelton students, at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, custodial staff discovered vandalism inside the school building and alerted law enforcement.
“All students and staff arrived at school safely this morning, however, out of an abundance of caution and to avoid interference in the police investigation, all students and staff will be dismissed at 10 a.m. today,” the statement reads. “We will continue to keep our school community informed of the situation.”
State police are investigating the vandalism at Heuvelton school. They were still there Tuesday afternoon. An investigator leaving the scene declined comment.
Heuvelton school was previously vandalized on Aug. 28 and 30.
Police believe a single person had broken in twice, vandalized the school and stole graphic cards from three different computer towers, components from inside the computer tower, a 3D printer and more miscellaneous items.
State police circulated surveillance photos of the suspect and had sought the public’s help identifying him.
It’s unclear whether the August incidents are connected to the vandalism this week.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the vandalism at Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office, and AMVETS Post 1997. The shared entrance to the post office and AMVETS was taped off and there was no one at either location Tuesday afternoon.
“Detectives are working diligently on the case as we speak,” Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said. “They are collecting evidence and the investigation is very active.”
