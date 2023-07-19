Police investigating UTV crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE — State police are investigating a UTV crash in Tupper Lake that left a 38-year-old woman in critical condition, according to a press release.
Troopers responded to the UTV crash Saturday near Pitchfork Pond Road in the town of Tupper Lake, in southern Franklin County.
The preliminary investigation determined the operator, Rachel L. Laflair, and passenger Nikki Mondat, 47, both of Tupper Lake, were traveling north on an unmarked RTV road in a blue 2022 Polaris RZR, according to police.
Police said that Laflair lost control and struck an embankment causing the UTV to roll on its side ejecting both Laflair and Mondat. Mondat was transported to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for injuries of chest and hip pain, and Laflair was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and is in critical condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. State police were assisted by Tupper Lake EMS, Fire and Rescue.
