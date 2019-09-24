OGDENSBURG — City police have made an arrest following an investigation into a fatal car crash that happened in August.
Jacob J. Ward, 22, of 396 Murphy Road Lisbon, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated for allegedly having a blood alcohol content of 0.18 or higher. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Julie A. Adams, 47, of 29 County Road 28, Ogdensburg was killed at about 2:30 a.m., Aug. 11 when the four-door sedan she was driving collided with a truck at 2:38 a.m. on Route 37 near the international bridge approach road.
Mr. Ward, who was driving the pickup truck, was also seriously injured. Ms. Adams sister, Nicole M. Wright, 48, of 29 County Road 28, Ogdensburg, was a passenger in the pickup.
Police reported on Sept. 24 that their investigations revealed that both drivers were intoxicated and that Ms. Adams was responsible for the crash.
