OGDENSBURG — There were no criminal charges filed stemming from shots being fired at a Caroline Street home Tuesday evening, according to Ogdensburg police.
Lt. Mark Kearns, interim police chief, stated that several shots were fired at 216 Caroline St. and police responded to the scene at 6:58 p.m. A 20-gauge shotgun was recovered at the home and several shots had been fired from the weapon, according to Lt. Kearns.
Lt. Kearns said that no one was with the person, who was not identified, when the shooting took place and no injuries were reported. He would not comment if the person responsible for the shooting was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
“We are no longer investigating this incident as a criminal matter,” said Lt. Kearns.
City police were assisted at the scene by New York State Police and deputies and investigators from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad (OVRS) was on stand by.
