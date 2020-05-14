OGDENSBURG — A police officer who was at City Hall Monday night disputes Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly’s story about his actions that night.
Andrew C. LaFlair made a lengthy Facebook post early Thursday morning calling Mr. Skelly’s story a lie.
According to a police report, officers were called to City Hall at 7:13 p.m. Monday, shortly after a regular meeting of the Ogdensburg City Council was postponed by City Clerk Cathy Jock.
Mr. LaFlair is on the police report as being one of the responding officers.
Mr. Skelly told the Times he was at City Hall after the meeting, which was held remotely, because he wanted to have Ms. Jock schedule a meeting for the next day. He said the police were already there when he arrived.
“I was the officer who was dispatched to city hall after receiving a complaint of an unknown disturbance,” Mr. LaFlair wrote in his Facebook post. “As I arrived on scene(ogdensburg city hall), I did see the mayors red truck as well as two other vehicles parked on caroline street. I used my key fob and entered the building from the caroline street entrance. I then could hear pounding on the main entrance door. I looked to my left and observed Jeffery “Mike” Skelly the mayor, at those main entrance doors (Ford Street side) he was pounding on the doors yelling “let me in!””
Mr. LaFlair said he encountered three women in the building who were shaking and crying. One of the women, he said, was afraid to cross the hall because it would allow Mr. Skelly to see her.
“Those women then asked me to escort them home for their safety. I agreed and did just that,” he wrote.
Mr. Skelly said that he was approached by an another police officer outside and eventually Police Chief Andrew Kennedy.
According to the police report four officers were at City Hall that night and the incident was over at 7:45 p.m.
“I do not fear repercussions from this post because it is the truth,” Mr. LaFlair wrote, adding that he was going to begin searching for work elsewhere.
Mr. LaFlair said that he could not talk to a reporter about his post.
“I love my place of employment. Best group of guys and girls I have ever worked with!” he wrote. “I love OPD. But Councilor Fisher, Dillabough, Rishe and mayor Skelly have created a divided city where I feel threatened and no longer safe.”
Mr. LaFlair has been active on a Facebook page set up to support Ogdensburg First Responders.
