Police: Ogdensburg woman possessed $63,000 in illegal drugs

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg woman is facing charges she possessed over $63,000 in Fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamines following a traffic stop Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie.
Ogdensburg police charged Renee M. Huckle, 57, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony. Ms. Huckle was arraigned in City Court and was released on her own recognizance.
The charge stems from a traffic stop on County Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie by city police and members of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
City police, in a press release issued Friday, state that Ms. Huckle was allegedly in possession of approximately 2.5 ounces of Fentanyl, a half an ounce of cocaine, 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine and a pound of crystal methamphetamine.
The total street value of the drugs combined totaled $63,000, according to city police.
City police state that the investigation is ongoing and further charges against Ms. Huckle may be made, as well as further arrests.
