Police: Ogdensburg woman possessed $63,000 in illegal drugs

Renee M. Huckle

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg woman is facing charges she possessed over $63,000 in Fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamines following a traffic stop Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie.

Ogdensburg police charged Renee M. Huckle, 57, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony. Ms. Huckle was arraigned in City Court and was released on her own recognizance.

