A Canton Village Police patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on College Street after observing multiple traffic infractions. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, including a K-9 Unit, assisted at the scene.
During the stop, Mr. Boudrieau was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of 58 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, and three glassine packets containing fentanyl, police said.
