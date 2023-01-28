LOUISVILLE — A crash between a Freightliner box truck and a bus resulted in multiple fatalities this morning (Saturday, Jan. 28) at about 6 a.m. on Route 37 near Coles Creek, according to police sources. St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said that sheriff’s deputies were called to assist at the scene and described the situation as “chaotic.”

State police reported that Route 37 from County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road will be closed until further notice.

