POTSDAM — A call reporting shooting victims at Potsdam High School was a hoax, according to an email from the Potsdam Police Department sent out Thursday morning.
Other districts in St. Lawrence County, including Canton and Gouverneur, received similar false shooting reports. A similar fake shooting call happened in Plattsburgh.
In the last 24 hours, school districts elsewhere in New York state, Pennsylvania and Utah received similar hoax shooting and bomb reports.
“Although there does not appear to be a threat to the district, parents should expect an increased police presence at the school today,” Potsdam PD wrote in an email sent to the Times Thursday morning.
Village police say they received the call at 9:33 a.m. They responded with county sheriff deputies and state troopers.
“Potsdam Police Department members along with St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies and NYS Troopers were on scene within minutes and an immediate sweep of the building was completed and the building was declared safe. Before our patrols could clear, similar calls began coming into neighboring school districts,” Potsdam PD’s email said.
Canton Police made a similar post on their Facebook page.
“Officers from the Canton Police Department, along with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office, New York State Police, and Border Patrol, conducted a complete sweep of the entire school and property. There were no signs of any shooter, victims, or any other suspicious activity. It appears this specific incident/threat has occurred throughout our neighboring communities and across the state. We will do our best to update you with any other information as it becomes available,” it reads.
Gouverneur Police Department in a statement said they also received one of the calls and determined it to be a fake report.
“This morning, March 30, several area school districts, including Gouvemeur, Potsdam and Canton,
have received unfounded threats of violence,” their statement reads. “According to law enforcement, these identical messages did not target any specific building or person(s). This act is a crime, known as swatting, and is a harassment technique that involves
calling in an emergency police response against an innocent target. There have been several more
of these “swatting’ calls made throughout the region. At this time, the Gouvemeur Central School District has been cleared by law enforcement and the threat was deemed non-credible. Students and staff are safe and back to normal activities”
Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, media reports show there have been numerous hoax threats of shootings and bombings at schools in the Hudson Valley, Pennsylvania and Utah.
Plattsburgh City Police posted a report on their Facebook page saying they received a prank call reporting shots fired at Plattsburgh High School.
Schools in Yonkers, Chappaqua, Pleasantville, Brewster, and Putnam Valley say they received calls of shots fired, according to a story from News12 in Westchester County.
In Utah on Wednesday, 911 calls reporting hoax threats at multiple schools Wednesday morning appear to have come from an automated program set up to make the calls almost simultaneously, according to an article from 2KUTV. The Utah Department of Public Safety “said those calls were traced to an IP address outside the United States, but officials couldn’t specify its origin. It also wasn’t immediately clear if it was rerouting the calls from elsewhere, or if the person responsible was also in the unnamed foreign country,” 2KUTV reported.
At least three instances of false threats were targeted at schools in Westchester and Putnam, according to an email sent to the Mount Pleasant school district community by Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo, according to a story on lohud.com.
“In Chappaqua, Horace Greeley High School went into lockdown Thursday morning after New Castle police received an anonymous call saying there was a shooting there, according to a note on the district’s website,” lohud reports.
News outlets from around Pennsylvania reported shooting and bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes, including in the Lehigh Valley area and in Western Pennsylvania.
