POTSDAM — A call reporting shooting victims at Potsdam High School was a hoax, according to an email from the Potsdam Police Department sent out Thursday morning.

Other districts in St. Lawrence County, including Canton and Gouverneur, received similar false shooting reports. A similar fake shooting call happened in Plattsburgh.

