GOUVERNEUR — State police are looking for help in solving a burglary at Bowman’s Gun Shop at 337 County Route 11.
Police said that just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 14 two unknown suspects made entry into the shop and stole a Mossberg Model 500 .410-gauge, a Charles Dailey Model 301, .410, a Tennessee Arms Model 15, .556, black and red in color, a New Frontier Model C-9, 9mm, a Rugar RPR, .308, a C02 BB pistol and a black powder pistol with a wooden grip.
A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers was also taken from the shop.
Police described the suspects as wearing all black clothing and black ski masks. The two suspects are believed to have been in the County Route 11 and/or village of Gouverneur area between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is requesting anyone with information to contact Investigator Raymond Mead at (518) 873-2750.
If only the shopkeeper had had a gun.
