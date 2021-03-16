POTSDAM — State police charged a Potsdam woman last week following an investigation of child endangerment.
Police say Kendra N. Wright, 29, Potsdam, was in possession of a tetrahydrocannabinol-infused candy bar containing a total of 500 milligrams of THC. Her 3-year-old child ingested a portion of the candy bar, according to state police. The incident occurred Feb. 19, according to police.
The child was treated and released from Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Ms. Wright was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Potsdam Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.