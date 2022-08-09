HERMON — A Redwood man is accused of sideswiping a vehicle with his own and driving away while under the influence of alcohol, state police in St. Lawrence County say.
Payton C. Smith, 21, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram west on County Route 20 in the town of Hermon early Sunday morning when troopers say he struck an unidentified person’s vehicle “for an unknown reason,” then left the scene.
