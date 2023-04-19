POTSDAM — The Potsdam Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stone Mercurio, an 18 year old Clarkson University student who was last seen on Tuesday around 12:05 p.m. in the area of the Barking Dog Saloon in Potsdam
Mr. Mercurio is 5’7 with medium build, light brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray cap, white jacket, blue jeans, and a ball cap. He may be carrying a backpack and a black nylon case.
Potsdam Police said that he is traveling on foot and may be headed to the Hannawa Falls area. He is believed to be in crisis.
Clarkson University Safety and Security requested the Potsdam Police Department’s assistance for a welfare check and were unable to locate Mr. Mercurio on campus.
Anyone with information regarding Mr. Mercurio or his whereabouts, contact the Potsdam Police Department at 315-265-2121.
