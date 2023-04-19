Tom Graser

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stone Mercurio, an 18 year old Clarkson University student who was last seen on Tuesday around 12:05 p.m. in the area of the Barking Dog Saloon in Potsdam

Mr. Mercurio is 5’7 with medium build, light brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray cap, white jacket, blue jeans, and a ball cap. He may be carrying a backpack and a black nylon case.

