GOUVERNEUR — A cousin of murder suspect Frederick A. Wing Jr. says police searching their shared home seized several electronic items, along with boots and a set of pajama pants.
Wing, 22, is jailed in Canton on a second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of killing 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham in East Riverside Cemetery on the morning of Feb. 11 by stabbing him in the neck.
Wing lives in a Van Buren Road house that he shares with several relatives, including his cousin Brittany M. Yerdon, and several other relatives.
Ms. Yerdon says state police investigators came to the home around 11:30 p.m. on the day of the murder, Feb. 11. She said the officers told everyone present that they needed to search the house for evidence and everyone had to leave, but troopers hadn’t yet gotten a warrant.
“They didn’t have a search warrant until the next day. I wasn’t going to fight them about that,” Ms. Yerdon said.
A two-page search warrant, signed by Fowler Town Justice Timothy W. Knowlton on Feb. 12, gave permission for any New York State Police officer to search the house, property and any other buildings on the lot for evidence related to Mr. Durham’s death.
Ms. Yerdon said they left the house that evening and were put up in a motel in Waddington for the night. They checked out in the morning and returned home that same Sunday, Feb. 12, in the evening.
“From what I saw, they took a tablet, a laptop, some boots, and a cellphone that was in (Wing’s) bedroom that belonged to my dead aunt,” she said. That aunt, Jodi Premo Wing, is Frederick Wing’s mother. She died on Dec. 18, 2022. Ms. Premo’s family keeps her ashes in an urn at their Van Buren Road residence.
Ms. Yerdon said they weren’t provided a search warrant receipt detailing anything investigators may have seized on Feb. 12. State police did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on if they found anything and whether a receipt was issued.
Ms. Yerdon said state police investigators returned to the house on Feb. 16 to take statements from everyone living there. Ms. Yerdon said she had also noticed the officers who did the Feb. 12 search left the pajama pants Wing was wearing when he got out of bed on the morning he’s accused of stabbing Mr. Durham, so they turned them over to the investigators who showed up on Feb. 16.
A search warrant receipt, dated Feb. 16 and given to Ms. Yerdon, says officers took “gray Mickey Mouse pants owned by Frederick Wing.” It doesn’t contain any details of the pants’ condition at the time they were seized.
Simultaneously on Feb. 16, troopers began a two-day search of the Oswegatchie River for evidence related to the murder. Underwater recovery and forensic specialists searched the river around the Route 11 bridge in downtown Gouverneur. State police aren’t saying whether they found anything.
On Monday, troopers released a statement saying they’re trying to find someone who was seen in downtown Gouverneur several days after the killing of Mr. Durham.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said that person is not a murder suspect.
“He is not considered a suspect. He is a person who may have information and police want to speak with him,” Mr. Pasqua said Tuesday.
State police released two grainy black-and-white photos of the person, which don’t show any facial features and were lifted from a security camera. The person was on camera twice on Feb. 14 on East Main Street in Gouverneur. Troopers say the person was westbound on East Main Street, near the intersection of Clinton Street, around 1:51 a.m., then was eastbound on East Main Street at 3:28 a.m.
Police say the person “appears to be a male,” is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat, and riding a BMX-style bicycle. The bicycle appears to have a light-colored frame with dark-colored rims. In the 3:28 a.m. image, the person is wearing a large duffel bag on their back that doesn’t appear in the 1:51 a.m. image.
Troopers are asking any person or business in the village who has video surveillance to review footage from the early hours of Feb. 14. They ask anyone who recognizes the person or the bike to call state police at 315-379-0012.
Mr. Durham’s body was found after troopers received a call around 8:20 a.m. Feb. 11 from a resident adjacent to the East Riverside Cemetery on Van Buren Road reporting a body on the ground. Mr. Durham, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years, was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.
An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.
Mr. Durham, who those close to him called “Huck,” was laid to rest last weekend. He was buried in East Riverside Cemetery.
