NEWTON FALLS — State police are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation into a Dec. 29 fire on County Route 60.
The fire occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at 939 County Route 60. Police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who was seen on surveillance footage in the area of the fire.
Anyone with information about this person’s identity or who may have other information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Investigator Jay Taylor or Investigator Raymond Mead at (518) 873-2750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.