OSWEGATCHIE — State police are seeking public assistance after a hit-and-run crash involving an Amish buggy.
On Monday around 6:24 p.m., state police responded to a hit-and-run near the Blevins Dodge dealership in the town of Oswegatchie. According to the report, the Amish buggy and an unknown truck were traveling south on Route 68 when the truck side swiped the buggy, breaking a wheel.
