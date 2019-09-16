HOPKINTON — Christopher A. Mousaw, 57, of St. Regis Falls, was arrested after police said he ran a person over on Sept. 12.
According to State Police, Mr. Mousaw was involved in a confrontation with the alleged victim at 12:30 p.m. on State Route 458 in Hopkinton. Police said Mr. Mousaw menaced the victim with an umbrella and then knocked him down with down with his vehicle and ran over his right leg. Mr. Mousaw left the scene, police said.
The injured man was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and then later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont where he was diagnosed with a fractured right femur.
Mousaw was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree menacing. He was arraigned in Stockholm Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail, or $4,000 bond.
