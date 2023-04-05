HAMMOND — State Police are seeking assistance in locating a stolen truck that was reported missing Tuesday.
Police said the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was taken from a home on County Route 6 Tuesday morning.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 1:46 pm
State police sand the owner noticed his vehicle was gone at 5:42 a.m. He told police it was in the diriveway at 8 p.m. Monday night.
The truck is gray, has black door handles, Cooper Discover tires moounted on black Mayhem aftermarket wheels. It has spray-in bedliner and tthere are two holes in the tailgate near the handle. It has Flowmaster Dual exhaust with chrome tips.
Anyone with information should call State Police in Ogdensburg at 315-379-0012
