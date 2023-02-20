GOUVERNEUR — State police are trying to find a person caught on grainy surveillance footage who they say is connected to the murder of Ronald E. Durham.
On Feb. 11, troopers charged Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, with second-degree murder, accused of stabbing Mr. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery.
State police would not clarify why they are seeking the person, beyond saying it’s someone who they want to identify and locate.
The person in the two photos was spotted twice on Feb. 14 on East Main Street in the village of Gouverneur. Troopers say the person was westbound on East Main Street, near the intersection of Clinton Street, around 1:51 a.m., then was eastbound on East Main Street at 3:28 a.m.
They say the person “appears to be a male” and is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat, riding a BMX-style bicycle. The bicycle appears to have a light-colored frame with dark-colored rims. In the 3:28 a.m. image, the person is wearing a large, dark duffle bag on their back.
Troopers are asking any person or business in the village who has video surveillance to review their footage from the early hours of Feb. 14. They ask anyone who recognizes the person or the bike to called state police at 315-379-0012.
The report of Durham’s body being found came in around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident near the cemetery found his body. Mr. Durham was a village Department of Public Works employee for more than 40 years. He lived on Route 11 in Gouverneur.
Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the same road where the cemetery is located.
Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.
An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Wing is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Mr. Durham, who those close to him called “Huck,” was laid to rest over the weekend. He was buried in East Riverside Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.