St. Lawrence-Lewis Boces is hosting a referendum on a property sale today for all St. Lawrence County residents that would support the county’s Emergency Communications Project.
In part of the Emergency Communications Project, which ensures that first responders have the communications necessary to fulfill their duties, the county is looking to purchase the former White Hill tower and grounds.
As per the proposition, the White Hill tower and grounds, located at 2695 White Hill Road in Hopkinton, is four acres and will be used for the purpose of emergency services. The total cost of the property is $1.
“St. Lawrence County currently maintains a County-owned Emergency Services radio communications tower at the White Hill location that was constructed in 2017,” a press release issued by the county stated.
The referendum also includes a proposition for the purchase of 13 acres of property in Norwood at the cost of $30,000. According to the press release, “this purchase provides Seaway Tech Center a shorter access route for a future connection to the Norwood Village water system.”
This referendum is the result of an adopted resolution for the purchase of public safety communications, equipment, software, and applicable services, “kicking off a multi-year project aimed at transitioning from the current Very- High Frequency analog un-encrypted radio system implemented in 1988, to an Ultra- High Frequency band system.”
“The sale of the White Hill property to the County could not come at a better time with the County in the beginning stages of the construction of the new radio system,” said Emergency Services Director Matt Denner. “BOCES has been a great partner with County Emergency Services. The location is integral to the Project and fits the system perfectly.”
Polls for the referendum will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. today. They are located at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in Canton, Seaway Career and Technical Education Center in Norwood, Northwest Career and Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg, and Southwest Career & Technical Education Center in Gouverneur.
