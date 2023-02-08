polls

Polls for the referendum will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. today. They are located at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in Canton, Seaway Career and Technical Education Center in Norwood, Northwest Career and Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg, and Southwest Career & Technical Education Center in Gouverneur.

 Tom Graser

St. Lawrence-Lewis Boces is hosting a referendum on a property sale today for all St. Lawrence County residents that would support the county’s Emergency Communications Project.

In part of the Emergency Communications Project, which ensures that first responders have the communications necessary to fulfill their duties, the county is looking to purchase the former White Hill tower and grounds.

