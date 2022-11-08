Polls across the north country opened at 6 a.m. today, and while some may have voted early in person or by absentee ballot this year, all polling sites will remain open until 9 p.m. in every community across the state to allow voters to select their local and state candidates.
Across New York, the offices of governor and lieutenant governor, comptroller, attorney general and senior U.S. senator are on the ballot.
In towns and villages across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties there are local races for highway supervisor, town clerk, mayor, council members and more. For sample ballots, visit your county’s board of elections website. The regular polling sites in each county will stop accepting voters not already in line at 9 p.m.
A statewide proposal can be found on the back of the ballot this year, asking voters if they want a $4.2 billion dollar state debt to be created to protect the state’s natural environment and invest in clean energy and climate change mitigation. Known as the Environmental Bond Act of 2022, this is a “yes” or “no” vote.
Governor and lieutenant governor
Candidates for both offices running as a single ticket
• Kathy Hochul (G) and Antonio Delgado (LG), Democratic and Working Families (incumbents)
• Lee Zeldin (G) and Alison Esposito (LG), Republican and Conservative
Comptroller
• Thomas P. DiNapoli, Democratic and Working Families (incumbent)
• Paul Rodriguez, Republican and Conservative
Attorney general
• Letitia A. James, Democratic and Working Families (incumbent)
• Michael Henry, Republican and Conservative
U.S. Senator
• Charles E. Schumer, Democratic and Working Families (incumbent)
• Joe Pinion, Republican and Conservative.
• Diane Sare, LaRouche, independent
Fifth Judicial District
The district covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida and Herkimer counties. Eight candidates are running for four open seats on the state Supreme Court. In this race, voters will be asked to select up to four candidates. The top four vote-getters take the seats, typically in their county of residence.
• David Murad, Democratic, Oneida County (incumbent)
• Christina Cagnina, Democratic, Onondaga County.
• Charles A. Keller, Democratic, Onondaga County
• John W. Dillon, Democratic, Oneida County
• Kevin P. Kuehner, Republican and Conservative, Onondaga County
• Julie Grow Denton, Republican and Conservative, Oneida County
• Mark Rose, Republican and Conservative, Herkimer County
• William F. Ramseier, Republican and Conservative, Jefferson County
Fourth Judicial District
The district covers 11 counties in the northeast of New York, from St. Lawrence County down to Washington County. Three open seats on the court are available, with six candidates seeking the seats. Voters will select up to three candidates. The top three vote-getters will take the seats, typically in their county of residence.
• Teneka Frost, Democratic, Schenectady County
• Robert J. Muller, Democratic and Conservative, Warren County (incumbent)
• Vincent W. Versaci, Democratic and Conservative, Schenectady County
• Allison M. McGahay, Republican and Conservative, Essex County
• Richard A. Kupferman, Republican, Saratoga County
• Chris Obstarczyk, Republican, Saratoga County
24th Congressional District
NY-24 covers western Jefferson County, the city of Watertown, Brownville, Clayton, Cape Vincent, Chaumont, Dexter, Brownville, Sackets Harbor, Ellisburg, Adams and Mannsville and extends through Oswego County and the Finger Lakes into Niagara County in western New York. Two candidates are running for the single congressional seat.
• Steven Holden, Democratic
• Claudia Tenney, Republican and Conservative (incumbent)
21st Congressional District
NY-21 covers St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, as well as the eastern side of Jefferson County including Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Philadelphia, Antwerp, Evans Mills, Deferiet, the northeastern quadrant of Black River and the eastern reaches of Carthage, as well as the remainder of the north country to the Vermont border and portions of the Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region. Two candidates are vying for the single seat in Congress.
• Matt Castelli, Democratic and Moderate (independent)
• Elise M. Stefanik, Republican and Conservative (incumbent)
49th State Senate District
Voters in southern St. Lawrence County including the city of Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Morristown, Hammond, Richville and Gouverneur, Jefferson and Lewis counties have a single candidate running for the district, which also covers Hamilton, Herkimer, Fulton counties and part of Oswego County.
• Mark C. Walczyk, Republican and Conservative
45th state Senate District
In northeastern St. Lawrence County, including Waddington, Rensselaer Falls, Canton, Potsdam, Norwood and Massena, voters will cast their ballots for one of the two candidates in the district, which also covers Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Warren and northern Washington counties.
• Jean A. Lapper, Democratic
• Daniel G. Stec, Republican and Conservative (incumbent)
116th Assembly District
The district covers the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties from Henderson Harbor to Massena, as well as the city of Watertown, Canton and Potsdam. Two candidates are running for the single state Assembly seat.
• Scott A. Gray, Republican
• Susan M. Duffy, Conservative
117th Assembly District
The district covers Lewis County, as well as part of eastern Jefferson County and most of St. Lawrence County. One candidate is seeking reelection uncontested.
• Kenneth D. Blankenbush, Republican and Conservative
Jefferson County
Ballots will also have a section for the county sheriff’s office. One candidate is running unopposed.
• Peter R. Barnett, Republican
Lewis County
Voters will have a choice between two candidates in the race for Lewis County Court judge.
• Caleb Petzoldt, Democratic and Working Families ‘Justice For All’
• Daniel R. King, Republican and Conservative ‘Judicial’ (incumbent)
St. Lawrence County
There are a few countywide elections in St. Lawrence County this year, for Surrogate Court judge and county coroner, and all 15 members of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. Five legislative races are contested.
St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court
• Michelle Holmes Ladouceur, Democratic and Conservative ‘For the People’
• Nick Pignone, Republican
St. Lawrence County coroner (select two)
• James M. Slenklewycz, Democratic
• Steven M. Cary, Republican
Legislative District 8
Madrid, Potsdam, Canton
• Benjamin E. Hull, Republican
• Stephanie Petkovsek, Democratic
Legislative District 11
Stockholm, Potsdam
• Timothy A. Vollmer, Democratic and Moderate (independent)
• Glenn J. Webster, Republican and Conservative
Legislative District 13
Brasher, Lawrence, Massena
• John Gennett, Republican
• Lynne Durant, Our Community (independent)
Legislative District 14
Massena
• Nicole A. Terminelli, Democratic (incumbent)
• David Broadbent, Republican and Blue Collar (independent)
Legislative District 15
Louisville, Waddington, Massena
• Janet Otto-Cassada, Democratic
• Rita E. Curran, Republican and Conservative (incumbent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.