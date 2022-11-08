Polls across the north country opened at 6 a.m. today, and while some may have voted early in person or by absentee ballot this year, all polling sites will remain open until 9 p.m. in every community across the state to allow voters to select their local and state candidates.

Across New York, the offices of governor and lieutenant governor, comptroller, attorney general and senior U.S. senator are on the ballot.

