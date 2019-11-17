The staff at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Potsdam raised $1,100 for the Center for Cancer Care at St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The donation will support the Breast Cancer Navigation Program. For a week in October, the staff contributed a minimum of 10% of their tips, and Owner Jeff Prosper matched their total raised. Back row from left, Ponderosa servers Britney Planty and Carolann Pelkey, and Ponderosa Assistant Manager Jami Bercume. Front row from left, Ponderosa Server Amber-Rose Colbert, and Center for Cancer Care Director Ben Hull. St. Lawrence Health System Photo
