MASSENA — The weather played havoc with some of the Massena Recreation Department’s financials in June.
Recreation Director Michael McCabe said beach fees at the Massena Town Beach were down $700 in June compared to last year, and the weather played a factor — it was a good summer weather-wise in 2018, but the 2019 beach season didn’t start out so well.
“We did not have a great June, so even to have that number is a decent number,” he said.
Massena Arena non-ice fees were down $3,000 compared to last year, and concessions were down $2,100. Some of the decrease in concessions was again attributed to the weather as fewer spectators came out to watch softball games.
“Because there were kind of misty, rainy days in June, there weren’t many spectators there,” Mr. McCabe said. “There were no indoor lacrosse games either (at the Massena Arena). We had three indoor lacrosse teams two years ago that would play games. Now we have zero.”
Two of the teams moved to the St. Lawrence Centre mall arena’s turf field, while one team is playing on Cornwall Island, he said.
On the plus side, he said that, for the first time, they opened up the arena concession stand for the Massena Central High School graduation. That brought in about $450, largely through the sale of drinks. Items that required cooking weren’t available that day.
“We just wanted to keep the temperature of the arena down as much as we could. We didn’t want to add any heat to the arena,” Mr. McCabe said.
He said, with better softball and beach weather, the concession figures should start to look better.
“Tuesday is our busiest day at the beach,” with participants from the Massena, Louisville and Akwesasne summer recreation programs visiting, he said.
Also on the plus side, commissions were up $225 thanks to LiveBarn, a subscription service that allows anyone, anywhere to watch live events taking place at the arena.
“We have a camera in our arena that sits basically at the red line, the middle of the ice right above the press box,” Mr. McCabe said.
An algorithm records movement on the ice.
“Anywhere the puck goes on the ice, the camera just follows the puck,” he said.
Viewers can pay for a standard subscription of $14.95 a month, or a premium subscription of $24.95 a month. The Massena Recreation Department receives a portion of the subscription fees for the Massena Arena.
“It’s all over the country. I think there are like 250 arenas just in New York state that have LiveBarn. We just added it last year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.