Pope Francis arrives for a prayer meeting outside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu, in Gharb, Gozo island, Malta, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on the first day of the Pope's two-day trip to the Mediterranean archipelago. (Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Johnson Newspapers

Pope Francis will visit Canada from Sunday to Friday, with activities planned in the Edmonton area, the Quebec City area and in Iqaluit.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.