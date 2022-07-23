Johnson Newspapers
Pope Francis will visit Canada from Sunday to Friday, with activities planned in the Edmonton area, the Quebec City area and in Iqaluit.
The Canada Border Services Agency is expecting the pope’s visit will attract many travelers to Canada.
The CBSA reminds all those crossing the border throughout the busy summer months.
This summer, travelers are returning to a border that is managed differently, with evolving COVID-19 requirements, which can mean delays during peak periods.
The CBSA is working with government and industry partners to address long border wait times, but there are also things that travelers can do to make the process easier for themselves and other travelers.
Travelers can help reduce wait times at the border by coming prepared and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border.
Tips for all travelers:
— Everyone, even returning Canadian residents, must report to the CBSA and declare all goods.
— Ensure you are eligible to enter Canada. Foreign nationals must meet the admissibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation. Admissibility decisions on entry are made by a border services officer at the port of entry. Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act can enter by right.
— Understand the rules around COVID-19. There are still border measures in place, which vary depending on who is travelling—foreign nationals, returning residents or Canadian citizens. Answer a few questions to find out which requirements apply to you and if you can enter Canada.
— Use ArriveCAN. Whether you are travelling by air, land or marine, all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, are required to submit their information in ArriveCAN (free as a mobile app or on website), up to 72 hours before entering Canada. ArriveCAN collects contact, health and travel information to protect the health and safety of travelers and expedite processing at the border. It is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for travelers to show they meet public health requirements.
Travelers must ensure they have the most up-to-date version of the ArriveCAN app (consult the Google Play Store or the App Store for iPhone).
Travelers should print or take a screenshot of their ArriveCAN receipt and bring it with them when they travel.
Travelers without a smartphone or without mobile data can submit their information by signing in online through a computing device. If travelers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them.
— Use the latest technology. Upon arrival at selected major airports in Canada, travelers can use a primary inspection kiosk to verify their travel documents, confirm their identity and complete an on-screen declaration. Also, Advance Declaration is available for air travellers landing in Toronto (YYZ) or Vancouver (YVR) in ArriveCAN (app or Web version) and enables them to complete their customs and immigration declaration in advance of their arrival in Canada. This feature will be expanded to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport later this month and other airports in the future.
— Have all your documents ready. Travelers should have the following ready to present to the border services officer: their ArriveCAN receipt; their passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for all persons in the vehicle.
— Plan ahead and check border wait times. Travelers crossing the border by land are encouraged to plan to cross during non-peak hours, such as early morning. The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer wait times.
— Know the contents of your vehicle. Travelers can consult the CBSA’s website for information on firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.
— Children. When traveling with children, it is recommended that the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child. Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions, to help them identify the relationship between the child and the accompanying adult.
For more information, visit the CBSA Web site or call us at 1-800-461-9999
