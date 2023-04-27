BRAINARDSVILLE — Harrigan’s Soft Ice Cream & Fast Food, a community staple for decades, was destroyed in an early morning blaze Thursday. Eight area fire departments responded to the fire.
Ed Hoit, second assistant fire chief in Chateaugay, said there was little his department could do to stop the blaze when they arrived on scene.
“It was fully involved upon our arrival,” Hoit told the Telegram. “We had it pretty well knocked down maybe within an hour, an hour and a half.”
Firefighters from Chateaugay led the effort, with support from Burke, Constable, Westville, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Center, and Hinchinbrooke, Quebec, Hoit said.
He added that firefighting efforts were limited to an exterior attack, due to the extent of the blaze.
“It was coming out every window when we got here,” Hoit said. “It was just surround and drown.”
Debbie Harrigan has run the eatery for 33 years, and said Thursday morning that while the business is fully insured, she is not sure what the future will hold for the business. Harrigan’s had just opened for the season on April 21.
She thanked her loyal customers for their support over the years, but said it was too early to say what plans for the future might look like.
“We’re not sure what we’re going to do yet,” Harrigan said. She said she was on her way to the shop when she got a call from a local business owner who happened to drive by and see the flames.
Chateaugay town supervisor Donald Bilow said the loss will be a heavy one for the community, especially Chateaugay Lake summer residents, who he said are frequent visitors to the business in the summer months. Harrigan’s is technically located in the town of Bellmont, Bilow said.
“It’s a terrible loss to the whole community,” Bilow said in a phone call to the Telegram Thursday. “I feel terrible for Debbie and her family. It’s her life, and it provides a lot of employment to the kids all summer.
“There’s nothing left there.”
Portions of State Route 374 remained closed Thursday morning.
The outpouring of support from area residents quickly emerged on social media.
“This so sad. What a big sadness for our area. We will miss this place,” read one comment.
Another comment highlighted the role Harrigan’s fills in the community.
“We go every weekend all summer long. Hot dogs and fries and a HUGE small vanilla ice cream cone,” the comment read.
“Such tragic news this morning!” read another comment. “We will come together to rebuild you!”
On the Telegram’s Facebook page, one distraught resident pledged their support.
“This is sad and heartbreaking on so many levels, but I, like so many who loved this place for years and even decades, will have so many memories,” they wrote. “I hope they rebuild. And, if they set up a GoFundMe page to help, I will be there to help.”
