POTSDAM — Those interested in both porches and music are in for a treat come September with the return of PorchFest.
According to slcartscouncil.org, PorchFest is “back by popular demand,” and will be held in Canton and Potsdam. It is part of the North Country Arts Festival, which is a month-long, county-wide event highlighting the regional arts industry.
Maggie M. McKenna, executive director of the SLC Arts Council, said PorchFest “is a series of musical performances on residential porches that offers an opportunity for the community to hear music in a relaxed and pandemic-safe outdoor setting.”
PorchFest begins from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in Potsdam. It continues from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in Canton.
Some of the performances across Potsdam include the Caramelo Trio, which will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. at 16 Chestnut St. The Carriage House Quartet will be at 6 Lawrence Ave. from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the Phoenix Jazz Collective will be at 14 Missouri Ave. from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
In Canton, a few of the performances include the Chipman Jazz Allstars, who will be at 9 Jay St. from noon to 2:30 p.m. Jonny P and the Jazz Machine will be at 21 College St. from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and Lazo & Fiends will be at 24 East Main St. from noon to 2 p.m.
There are many more performers each day, and the full list of who’s playing — including when and where — can be found at slcartscouncil.org/porchfest2021. Registration for this year’s PorchFest is closed.
Ms. McKenna said “one of the new things about PorchFest this year is that we concentrated the performances in a certain area of both Potsdam and Canton so that it’s walkable.”
“You won’t miss a concert because you’re too far away from it,” she said, “and people won’t have to drive around.”
The Potsdam performances are concentrated around Chestnut Street, Clinton Street, Lawrence Avenue, and Missouri Avenue. The Canton performances cluster around Jay Street, College Street, Elm Street, and East Main Street.
Ms. McKenna also said that the Potsdam day of PorchFest will be run in conjunction with a full day of music at Ives Park as part of the Ives Park Concert Series, beginning at noon that day.
“So it will be a big day for music on September 4,” she said.
Ms. McKenna said “the arts in general are a really important industry that we need to highlight and celebrate.”
“There’s great talent in our region, and bringing the community together after — and, indeed, during — a pandemic is important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.