POTSDAM — In the wake of COVID-19, the fifth-annual Ives Park Concert Series was canceled and Potsdam PorchFest was born. The village-wide event sought to maintain a sense of community through art in the north country while remaining socially distant.
PorchFest music festival enlivens Potsdam on Saturday
