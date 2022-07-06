POTSDAM — Anyone coming to Canton-Potsdam Hospital from July 11 to 13 will have to avoid using Cottage Street to access the parking lot.
A section of the CPH-owned portion of the street closest to Leroy Street will be closed for about three days. The section of Cottage Street between Waverly Street and the Emergency Department entrance will still be accessible. The least-congested hospital entrances will be from Grove Street, or off Leroy Street near the Center for Cancer Care, hospital officials said.
Visitors and patients going to the general surgery office at 25 Cottage St. will be able to access the office parking lot via the westernmost entrance/exit. The entrance closest to Leroy Street, and the middle entrance to the lot, will not be available.
Anyone parked in the 25 Cottage St. lot and needing to cross the street will have to be cautious, aware of the surroundings and obey all construction signage, CPH said.
An additional project involving the general surgery parking lot will also begin on or around July 11. This portion of the work will involve building a dumpster pad on the east side of the office building. It will take about two weeks to finish.
Parking will be available in the general surgery office lot while the dumpster site work is being completed. The parking lot entry closest to Leroy Street will remain closed.
The construction is part of a project to expand CPH by doubling its footprint and adding 15 new medical/surgical beds and 11 new emergency department rooms. St. Lawrence Health, which oversees CPH along with Massena and Gouverneur hospitals, calls the expansion its Regional Health Pavilion.
Go to http://wdt.me/MJCyxA for more details of the health pavilion project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.