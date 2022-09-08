POTSDAM — With ongoing construction as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s expansion project, the hospital says anyone going there on Monday and Tuesday will have to avoid using Cottage Street to access the main parking lot.
The least-congested entrances will be from Grove Street, off Leroy Street near the CPH Center for Cancer Care.
Beginning Monday, work resulting in the temporary closure of Cottage Street will be underway. The east end of Cottage Street will be closed from the emergency entrance to the intersection of Cottage and Leroy streets. Anyone who needs to access the emergency entrance can do so via the intersection of Waverly and Cottage streets, or use the main entrance off Grove Street.
Also beginning Monday, the westernmost emergency department parking area will be closed off and under construction to support the Care Pavilion project.
Entrance into the emergency department will not be affected during this phase of construction. However, CPH anticipates that this parking area will be closed throughout the remainder of the project.
On Tuesday, the west end of Cottage Street will be closed from the emergency entrance to the intersection of Cottage and Waverly streets.
The emergency entrance can be accessed via the intersection of Leroy and Cottage streets or the main entrance off Grove Street.
Staff will have access to a new parking area in the northwest corner of the main parking lot off Grove Street. This is the new area of asphalt parking that was recently completed.
