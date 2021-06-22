POTSDAM — The future of Postwood Beach remains in limbo, as the town announced last week it would open the beach, but the recreation department head insists it doesn’t yet have the appropriate resources.
Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz said in a village board of trustees meeting Monday that Postwood is unsafe and understaffed.
“I can’t ask some of my 18-to-20-year-old employees to go down to a location with condoms, tampons, and broken glass,” he said. “Even if we’re there at 10 a.m. to open the beach,” he said, “people are already there playing with their kids or walking their dog, and all of a sudden I’m expected to be the one to pick that up at seven in the morning.”
As for whether there will be any recreation programs this summer, Mr. Smutz said “there could be.”
The town board meeting on Wednesday is going to determine what the recreation budget may look like over the next couple years, Mr. Smutz said, which will play a large factor in the decision to resume recreational programs.
Village Trustee Maggie M. McKenna voiced concern about the absence of summer recreation programs.
“I have a 5-year-old who doesn’t know how to swim,” she said.
“That is a massive public health issue.”
In response, Mr. Smutz said that “right now the Department of Health is not allowing swim lessons.”
“Even if we said summer camp starts tomorrow,” he said, “we could not have swim lessons.”
The problem with opening Postwood and resuming recreation programs, however, is mostly a monetary one.
Village Trustee Stephen J. Warr said, “Three or four years ago, believe it or not, the budget for recreation was $209,000 apiece from the town and village. Since then, $87,000 has gone out of that budget. And everyone expects the same services for $87,000 less.”
Mr. Warr said that if we went back to a budget of $209,000 per municipality, “we could hire a summer person whose sole job is Postwood. But when we lose that $87,000 because we want to cut the budget, now we’re having a discussion about the town potentially dissolving the agreement.”
As for how to rectify the budget to funnel more money toward recreation, Mr. Warr said that “We can’t do that till the next budget year, and we’ll have that discussion Wednesday with the town.”
“Postwood is the best beach in St. Lawrence County without a doubt, and to go there and see hygiene products and possibly glass under kids’ feet is sad beyond words, so hopefully we can figure something out to open that beach up,” Ms. McKenna said.
