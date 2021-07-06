POTSDAM — After a prolonged battle between the town and village of Potsdam over whether Postwood beach could open to the public this summer, the town has finally opened the park.
The park opened this weekend on July 3, and was inaugurated with a night of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Michelle L. Garrow, recreation specialist for the town of Potsdam, said that there were a number of families on that day both swimming and kayaking, and that the fireworks at night capped it all off.
Head Lifeguard and Assistant Director Nicole M. LaFave echoed the appeal of opening day, noting how the park was filled.
“We’ve had a lot of people come down who were really excited to see it open,” said Ms. LaFave. Yesterday alone, she said, there were about 200 visitors.
“Things have gone smooth,” Ms. Garrow said. “We’ve received great feedback from the public.”
Ms. Garrow said the beach will have about six lifeguards per day, with 15 total on staff. Norwood beach guards are also approved to work at Postwood.
Ms. Garrow said that Postwood hopes to hold a grand-opening celebration in the coming weeks, with local entertainment and family activities.
As for now, Ms. LaFave said, “I’m just happy we’re open. We are ready for people!”
Postwood is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aside from the beach, patrons can enjoy a concession stand with snacks as well as grills available for public use during beach hours. Information and updates can be found on the Town of Potsdam Recreation Department Postwood Park Facebook page.
