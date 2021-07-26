POTSDAM — Postwood Park will host a grand reopening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
“What we want to do is announce to the community that we’re back up and running,” said Town of Potsdam Recreation Specialist Michelle L. Garrow. She said there will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be live music by the band 11B.
Ms. Garrow said of 11B that “it’s a group of recently graduated high school students who played at Summerfest and are fantastic.”
She also said that Sarah Morrill will be leading two yoga sessions, one at 11 a.m. and another at 11:30.
There will be a “touch-a-truck” event as well, during which kids can check out firetrucks and other heavy village work equipment, according to Ms. Garrow.
And it wouldn’t be a party without a tie-dyeing station, for which guests will need to bring white T-shirts, or whatever else they might like to dye.
There will be face painting and temporary tattoo setups, as well as a bracelet-making table.
Throughout the reopening ceremony, paddleboard and kayak lessons will be offered.
Ms. Garrow said that “people can come down and try the equipment out, and lifeguards will be offering instructions.”
Ms. Garrow emphasized that all of the events are free and open to the public.
“We’re really excited to be able to offer this to the community, and we look forward to seeing everybody at the beach,” she said.
For more information, follow the Town of Potsdam Recreation Department Postwood Park Facebook page.
