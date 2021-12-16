POTSDAM — The town of Potsdam is considering investing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act into Postwood Park.
The park and its beach are situated along the Raquette River in the hamlet of Hannawa Falls.
“We looked at Postwood Park as an ideal location to put some funding into since the Recreation Department is under town ownership,” said Marty G. Miller, who sits on the Town Council and its Recreation Committee. “When looking at Postwood, it seems like it has been neglected within the last 5 to 6 years and needs some updates.”
Some improvements under consideration, he said, are the installation of a pickle-ball court, revamping the concession stand and making the bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Mr. Miller said the property’s general infrastructure, such as the sewage system and water pumps, also needs to be updated.
The town hired Rebecca N. Weld, owner of Renew Architecture & Design in Potsdam, to design what she called an overall master plan for the potential future of Postwood Park.
“It included adding tennis courts, upgrading the basketball court, adding to the playground, and constructing a potential amphitheater-type space which could be built into the top of the hill across from where the changing rooms are,” Ms. Weld said.
She emphasized the design is primarily about getting people excited and interested in improving the park, and that nothing is written in stone.
Mr. Miller shared the same sentiment.
“We would not be able to spend this money on everything we want,” he said. “Each project will require its own steps and board approval.”
He said it could take nearly a decade to see many major improvements come to Postwood.
“It’s quite a process,” he said. “We’ve already started the ball rolling, but there’s lots of dots to connect for where we want to be with it.”
The pickle-ball court and the water and sewage system upgrades are the most feasible projects at the moment, Mr. Miller said. He thinks the town can begin work on them by next year, assuming town approval.
The town was awarded about $500,000 in rescue funds — $250,000 received this year, and $250,000 for next year.
“I think it’s wonderful we’re able to get ARPA funding,” he said. “We appreciate it, and the community will greatly appreciate it.”
“I went to Postwood Park 40 years ago as a kid,” he added. “It’s a park that needs to be up-to-date. It’s one of the best beaches in the county, and we want to keep it that way.”
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill agreed.
“We’re coming up to two years on the pandemic, and it’s safer for people to be outdoors, so we’re trying to improve Postwood for all members of the public to use,” Ms. Carvill said. “We’d like to improve it and are excited about moving ahead.”
